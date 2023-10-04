Prime Bank partners up with Fortis Downtown Resort and Sarah Resort

04 October, 2023, 04:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Fortis Downtown Resort Limited and Sarah Resort Limited, a renowned and prestigious hotel and resort in the country.

The agreement signed at the Prime Bank head office premises will ensure that Prime Bank customers can avail of preferential benefits at Fortis Downtown Resort Limited and Sarah Resort Limited, said a press release. 

Under this partnership, Prime Bank all cardholders will enjoy up to 25% discounts on room rent at the esteemed Fortis Downtown Resort Limited and Sarah Resort Limited.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Ahmad Raquib, general manager, Fortis Downtown Resort Limited and Sarah Resort Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards and Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

