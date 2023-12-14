Presidency University pays tribute to martyred intellectuals

14 December, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 09:01 pm

Presidency University pays tribute to martyred intellectuals

Presidency University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury placed wreath at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Rayerbazar on Thursday.

Dean, registrar and heads of various departments and officers of Presidency University were also present at this time, reads a press release. 

All those present paid their respects to all the intellectuals who were martyred on 14 December 1971. They also prayed for the salvation of their souls. 
 

