Presidency University holds discussion meeting to celebrate Bangabandhu's Birthday, National Children's Day

A discussion meeting was held at the auditorium of Presidency University today (20 March) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.

The meeting was presided over by the Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury. The keynote paper on the life and work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was presented by Professor Dr Anwarul Kabir, reads a press release.

Anwarul Kabir also presented a comparative evaluation of Bangabandhu in a different light, drawing parallels and contrasts with national icons such as Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Maulana Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, and AK Fazlul Huq.

Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Dean of the School of Business Professor Abul Kalam, and Assistant Professor Didarul Islam Bhuyan also spoke at the meeting.

The commentators discussed in detail Bangabandhu as a social reformer, his role in the development of linguistic nationalism, his contribution to the development of Bengali culture, and Bangabandhu as a politician.

The meeting was also attended by the deans of different faculties, heads of departments, teachers, officers, employees and students of the university.