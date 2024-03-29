'Alumni Professional Lecture Series' held at Presidency University

On the initiative of the Office of Student Affairs and Career Services of Presidency University, a seminar titled "Exploring Water Beyond The Faucet: Unveiling Hidden Expenses and The Vital Role of Treatment in Maintaining Health" was held at the university's auditorium on 10 March.

The keynote speaker at the seminar was Md Abul Hasanat, a former student of the Department of Civil Engineering of Presidency University and a PhD candidate in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, India.

In the seminar, researcher Hasanat discussed various methods of water purification. He presented a comparative analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of different water purification methods.

He also discussed the high cost of water purification and the different cost categories involved.

In addition, the seminar discussed simple and profitable water purification methods in the context of Bangladesh.

The heads of various departments of Presidency University, teachers, officers, employees and students were also present.