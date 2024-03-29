'Alumni Professional Lecture Series' held at Presidency University

Corporates

Press release
29 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

'Alumni Professional Lecture Series' held at Presidency University

Press release
29 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the initiative of the Office of Student Affairs and Career Services of Presidency University, a seminar titled "Exploring Water Beyond The Faucet: Unveiling Hidden Expenses and The Vital Role of Treatment in Maintaining Health" was held at the university's auditorium on 10 March.

The keynote speaker at the seminar was Md Abul Hasanat, a former student of the Department of Civil Engineering of Presidency University and a PhD candidate in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, India.

In the seminar, researcher Hasanat discussed various methods of water purification. He presented a comparative analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of different water purification methods.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also discussed the high cost of water purification and the different cost categories involved.

In addition, the seminar discussed simple and profitable water purification methods in the context of Bangladesh.

The heads of various departments of Presidency University, teachers, officers, employees and students were also present.

presidency university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

11h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

12h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

9h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

23h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

2h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos