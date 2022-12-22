Pragati Life Insurance wins the Gold Award of the 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2021

22 December, 2022
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pragati Life Insurance Limited has been awarded with the prestigious ICSB Gold Award for corporate governance excellence in Life Insurance Companies category for the year of 2021, read a press release.

The ceremony of 9th ICSB National Award 2021, hosted by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), was held on 17 December 2022 in Dhaka.

Chandra Shekhar Das, FCA, Additional Managing Director and Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, FCS Company Secretary of Pragati Life Insurance Limited received the Gold Award from Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private industry and investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, and M. A. Mannan, MP, Minister of Planning, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Pragati Life Insurance Limited

