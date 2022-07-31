Pragati Life Insurance holds 22nd Annual General Meeting

Pragati Life Insurance Limited held its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday (31 July) over a digital platform.

Chairman of the company Khalilur Rahman presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The shareholders unanimously approved 11% cash dividend and 6% stock dividend for the year 2021.

Directors Syed M Altaf Hussain, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mohammed Abdul Awwal, Tabith M Awal, Md Shafiur Rahman, Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Nigar Jahan Chowdhury, Suhel Ahmed Choudhury, Sayed Quamrul Hossain and CEO Md Jalalul Azim were present in the AGM.

A large number of shareholders also participated in the meeting conducted by company's Secretary Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, FCS.