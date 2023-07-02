Pragati Life fund rises 2% in Jan-Mar

Stocks

Pragati Life fund rises 2% in Jan-Mar

Pragati Life Insurance Ltd posted a 2% year-on-year life fund growth in the first quarter (January to March) in the calendar year 2023.

From January to March, its life insurance fund stood at Tk621.72 crore, which was Tk609.30 crore in the same period of 2022.   

Earlier, the board of directors of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd recommended a 12% cash dividend for the year that ended on 31 December 2022.

In 2021, the life insurer recommended 11% cash and 6% stock dividends for the year.

Pragati Life Insurance is a third-generation life insurance company incorporated in 2000 and listed on the bourses in 2006.

The company provides life insurance, pension, and health insurance. It also offers a wide variety of insurance products that fulfil the requirements of present and prospective policyholders.

The share price of the company decreased by 2.73% and stood at Tk128.50 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange till 12.42pm on Sunday (2 July). 

Pragati Insurance / Pragati Life Insurance Limited

