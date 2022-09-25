Hosaf Group director to sell 37% of his holding in Pragati Life

Stocks

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Hosaf Group director to sell 37% of his holding in Pragati Life

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Hosaf Group director to sell 37% of his holding in Pragati Life

Mabroor Hossain, a director of the Hosaf Group and a sponsor-director at Pragati Life Insurance Ltd, has announced he will sell 37% of all his shares in the life insurance company.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), he will sell 3.72 lakh shares from his holding of 9.97 lakh shares.

He is also the managing director of Hosaf Proficient Energy Limited, a concern of the Hosaf Group.

Other sponsor-directors of Pragati Life Insurance will buy these shares on the block market of the bourses within the next 30 days at the prevailing market price, says a disclosure filed on the stock exchanges on Sunday by the company.

Sponsor-Directors ASM Mohiuddin Monem, Tabith M Awal, Md Shafiur Rahman, and Salim Rahman have declared they will buy 50,000, 744,000, 50,000, and 197,600 shares of Pragati Life respectively.

Pragati Life Insurance started business in 2000 and listed on the stock market in 2006. The company is sponsored by some renowned business entrepreneurs associated with different industrial groups.

Pragati has a reinsurance agreement with the world's largest reinsurer, Munich Reinsurance Company, of Germany.

It is also the ﬁrst insurance company in Bangladesh providing status of policies with Push-Pull (SMS) service for its policyholders. 
 

Pragati Life Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

27m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh