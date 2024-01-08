Pragati Life Insurance, Mutual Trust Bank partner to offer life insurance solutions through Bancassurance agreement

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:30 pm

Related News

Pragati Life Insurance, Mutual Trust Bank partner to offer life insurance solutions through Bancassurance agreement

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Pragati Life Insurance, Mutual Trust Bank partner to offer life insurance solutions through Bancassurance agreement

In a major move to expand access to life insurance products, Pragati Life Insurance Limited and Mutual Trust Bank Limited have signed a Bancassurance agreement. 

This strategic partnership will enable Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) customers to conveniently access and purchase Pragati Life's diverse range of insurance products, including health insurance, education insurance and other savings-oriented life insurance plans through the bank's extensive network of branches, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony took place on 4 January at MTB's head office with Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, signing the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organisations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director & CEO of Pragati Life, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Mutual Trust Bank, a renowned and trusted financial institution. This collaboration will leverage both our strengths and significantly expand our reach, allowing us to bring the security and protection of life insurance to more individuals and families across Bangladesh. 

"Through this Bancassurance agreement, Mutual Trust Bank customers will now have the opportunity to easily access our innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions, ensuring their financial well-being and preparing them for life's uncertainties."
 

Pragati Life Insurance Limited / Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

6h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

10h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

1h | Videos
Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

2h | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

4h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

6h | Videos