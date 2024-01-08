Pragati Life Insurance, Mutual Trust Bank partner to offer life insurance solutions through Bancassurance agreement

In a major move to expand access to life insurance products, Pragati Life Insurance Limited and Mutual Trust Bank Limited have signed a Bancassurance agreement.

This strategic partnership will enable Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) customers to conveniently access and purchase Pragati Life's diverse range of insurance products, including health insurance, education insurance and other savings-oriented life insurance plans through the bank's extensive network of branches, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony took place on 4 January at MTB's head office with Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, signing the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organisations.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director & CEO of Pragati Life, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Mutual Trust Bank, a renowned and trusted financial institution. This collaboration will leverage both our strengths and significantly expand our reach, allowing us to bring the security and protection of life insurance to more individuals and families across Bangladesh.

"Through this Bancassurance agreement, Mutual Trust Bank customers will now have the opportunity to easily access our innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions, ensuring their financial well-being and preparing them for life's uncertainties."

