Praava Health partners with Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, has signed an agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd.

Signing this special agreement under which all Al-Arafah Islami Bank employees and their family members and all Al-Arafah Islami Bank Cardholders will get an exclusive offer on different services from Praava health, said a press release.

Shafaat Ali Choyon, the head of marketing and corporate sales at Praava Health; Aniruddha Sur, senior account manager, Corporate Marketing; Nusrat Ahmed, executive, Corporate Marketing, Praava Health; Muhammad Shakhawat Ullah, SAVP and head of card, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd; MM Iblul Kabir, first assistant vice president, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd; Kamruzzaman Mozumder, executive officer, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd were present at the ceremony.