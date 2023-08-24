Praava Health celebrates 6 years of success 

Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, celebrated its remarkable sixth anniversary since its soft launch.

The anniversary celebration took place at Praava Health's flagship facility in Banani, Dhaka, where the senior management, medical professionals, and the entire Praava team gathered to reflect on the past achievements and look ahead to an even brighter future.

Praava Health was founded on the belief that every Bangladeshi deserves world-class quality healthcare, grounded in dignity, respect, and empathy. With its unique blend of technology-driven and in-clinic healthcare solutions, Praava Health has not only transformed the healthcare landscape but also positively impacted the lives of over 540,000 patients and counting.

This year, Praava has achieved the milestone of serving over 500,000 patients. Being accredited from Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and ISO 15189-2012, Praava Health's lab stands as one of only six internationally accredited laboratories in Bangladesh, setting new benchmarks for excellence. Both Harvard University and Columbia University's Business Schools have recognized Praava Health's innovative business model and conducted separate case studies that are now part of global business education. Praava's pioneering approach to healthcare delivery has become a source of inspiration for future leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

Addressing the audience during the celebration, Sylvana Q Sinha, founder, chair, & CEO of Praava Health, expressed her gratitude, stating, "Our journey is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Praava team, the invaluable support of our investors, advisors, friends, and well-wishers, and above all, the trust and faith of our patients. We are resolute in our mission to continue providing the best healthcare experience with care, empathy, and innovation."

Dr Simeen Majid Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Praava Health, emphasised the role of patients in the company's achievements, stating, "Every success we celebrate today is a reflection of the trust and partnership we share with our patients. Your pursuit of quality healthcare drives us to raise the bar and deliver excellence."

Mr. Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon, Chief Product Officer of Praava Health, highlighted the significance of Praava's blended click-and-brick platform, stating, "Six years have solidified our belief that quality healthcare can be accessible to all corners of Bangladesh. Our unique approach fuses technology and in-person care, ensuring scalability without compromising on quality."

As part of the 6th-anniversary celebrations, Praava Health is extending its gratitude to the community by offering free consultations with specialized doctors, along with enticing discounts on lab tests, and Home Health Checks, available to all patients until 5 September 2023.

The celebration event witnessed the presence of key individuals who have been instrumental in Praava Health's journey, including Ahmad Sajid, Chief Growth Officer; Md Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director; Md Shafaat Ali Choyon MCIM, Head of Marketing & Corporate Sales; Kutub Uddin Kamal, Head of Patient Experience; Dewan Rabita Arefin, Head of Human Resources & Administration; Md Shaharear Kabir, General Manager, Sales; Ronald Micky, FCPA, FCMA, CGMA, Senior Director, Operations; and, Rana Chakrabortty, General Manager, Operations.