CME session explores human health and longevity through the prism of gut microbiome

25 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In partnership with Praava Health, a prominent healthcare company in the country, and Genofax, a global healthcare R&D and services provider, a Continuous Medical Education (CME) session titled "Human Health and Longevity Through the Prism of Gut Microbiome" was held on April 24 at Praava Health's office premises.

Dr. Abed Chaudhury, a renowned geneticist and co-founder of Genofax, captivated the audience with his enlightening keynote speech, transporting the participants into the intricate world of microbiomes.

Throughout the seminar, Dr. Chaudhury shed light on the dynamics of the Gut Microbiome sciences, shedding light on its evolving role in shaping human health and illness. With a sharp focus on technological advancements such as gene sequencing and bioinformatics, the scientist showcased how these innovations have empowered scientists and clinicians to delve deeper into groundbreaking knowledge and develop personalised solutions for health optimisation.

The seminar continued for two hours, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and was attended by a select group of participants, including Family Medicine Doctors, Consultant Specialists of Praava including Dr. Shayela Samad- Deputy Director, Medical Services, Dr. Raghib Manzoor- Sr. Medical Advisor & Visiting Consultant- Anesthesiology & Hyperbaric Physician, and the esteemed team from Genofax. Approximately 20-25 participants were engaged in this insightful session.

Dr. Simeen M. Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Praava and Professor Sajjadur Rahman- Sr. Medical Advisor & Visiting Consultant- General Pediatric Surgeon joined the program virtually, further enriching the discussion with her valuable insights and expertise.

 

