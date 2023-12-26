Platforms signs MoU with DU Fine Arts

26 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Platforms signs MoU with DU Fine Arts

26 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
In a landmark development, Platforms, a global stage for emerging and  veteran artists, and the Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University have officially entered into an interim Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, 21 December 2023, setting the stage for a transformative collaboration that promises to shape the future of art in Bangladesh.

This MoU represents a commitment to enhancing the student experience and propelling Bangladeshi art to new heights.

DU Fine Art students will get more preference if they get on board with Platforms. An annual Art Competition from January to December will select 12 artworks, culminating in an event at the end of the year with a silent auction.

This initiative offers students a unique platform for exposure and commercial opportunities. 

The signing ceremony, held at the Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University, was attended by key representatives, including Professor Nisar Hossain, Artist and Dean, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University, and Rayana Hossain, the visionary Founder of Platforms & Isho. 

The collaboration between Platforms and the Faculty of Fine Art promises innovative initiatives and shared endeavors that will enrich the educational environment and contribute to the flourishing artistic landscape in Bangladesh.

