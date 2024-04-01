DU team champions South Asia round at CFA Institute Research Challenge

National Champion "Bear Hug" representing the Faculty of Business Studies of the University of Dhaka (DU), emerged the sub-regional champion beating six other South Asian Teams in the CFA Institute Research Challenge, a top investment research competition in the world.

CFA Society Bangladesh in a statement informed on Sunday the DU team as the winner of the South Asian round secured the semi-final for the regional round.

They faced fierce competition from top-notch South Asian universities— New Delhi-based The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, The Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli, The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Karachi School for Business and Leadership, Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Pakistan, and the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Bangladeshi team's outstanding performance not only earned them the Southern Asia Championship title but also left an indelible mark on judges, graders, and audiences alike, said CFA Society Bangladesh.

Md. Shaheen Iqbal, President of CFA Society Bangladesh, said "Team Bear Hug" has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication throughout the competition. We are proud to have them represent CFA Society Bangladesh, and we have full confidence in their abilities to excel in the regional semifinals."

The team members, Faiyaz Abrar, Samen Yasar, Sharif Abdullah, Rubaiya Zaman Nishi, Mohammad Shish Ahsan have shown resilience, perseverance, and unparalleled expertise in financial analysis. Through meticulous research, rigorous analysis, and effective presentation skills, they surpassed all expectations and set new benchmarks for excellence, he added.