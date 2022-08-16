Palli Sanchay Bank observes National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

Palli Sanchay Bank observes National Mourning Day

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 12:49 pm
Photo: Curtesy
Photo: Curtesy

Palli Sanchay Bank has observed the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect.

On the occasion, Managing Director of the bank Khandkar Ataur Rahman paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi-32, reads a press release.

Palli Sanchay Bank General Manager Dipankar Roy, assistant general manager, senior consultant, consultant and Head Office staff members were present at the time.

Palli Sanchay Bank / National Mourning Day / 15 August / Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?