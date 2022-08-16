Palli Sanchay Bank observes National Mourning Day

Palli Sanchay Bank has observed the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect.

On the occasion, Managing Director of the bank Khandkar Ataur Rahman paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi-32, reads a press release.

Palli Sanchay Bank General Manager Dipankar Roy, assistant general manager, senior consultant, consultant and Head Office staff members were present at the time.