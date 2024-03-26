Palli Sanchay Bank celebrates Independence Day
Palli Sanchay Bank celebrated 54th Independence Day today (26 March).
The bank's Managing Director Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman paid tribute to the freedom fighters by laying wreaths at Savar National Memorial, reads a press release.
The bank's Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hasan, General Manager Dipankar Roy, General Manager ABM Zahid Hossain, System Analyst in charge of Public Relations Allama Mohammad Yahiya Tanhar along with senior executives of head office, Dhamrai branch, Savar branch were present also present.