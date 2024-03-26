Palli Sanchay Bank celebrates Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

Palli Sanchay Bank celebrates Independence Day

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:12 pm

Palli Sanchay Bank celebrated 54th Independence Day today (26 March).

The bank's Managing Director Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman paid tribute to the freedom fighters by laying wreaths at Savar National Memorial, reads a press release.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hasan, General Manager Dipankar Roy, General Manager ABM Zahid Hossain, System Analyst in charge of Public Relations Allama Mohammad Yahiya Tanhar along with senior executives of head office, Dhamrai branch, Savar branch were present also present.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Palli Sanchay Bank / Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

9h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

6m | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

21m | Videos
First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

3h | Videos