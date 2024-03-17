President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here in Tungipara marking his 104th birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2024.

The president and the premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj this morning.

President Shahabuddin first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's mazar followed by the prime minister.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave a guard of honour on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League were present.

Shahabuddin and Hasina offered fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

The president also signed the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Mohammed Shahabuddin was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the premier laid another wreath at Bangabandhu's mazar along with members of the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The father of the nation's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana was also present at this time.

The premier flew to Tungipara after placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

The president and the prime minister also signed the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.

The birthday of Bangabandhu has been observed across the country alongside National Children's Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the charismatic leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj.