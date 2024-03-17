President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

The president and the premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj this morning

UNB
17 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:09 pm
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here in Tungipara marking his 104th birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2024.

The president and the premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj this morning.

President Shahabuddin first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's mazar followed by the prime minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave a guard of honour on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League were present.

Shahabuddin and Hasina offered fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

The president also signed the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Mohammed Shahabuddin was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the premier laid another wreath at Bangabandhu's mazar along with members of the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The father of the nation's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana was also present at this time.

The premier flew to Tungipara after placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

The president and the prime minister also signed the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.

The birthday of Bangabandhu has been observed across the country alongside National Children's Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the charismatic leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj.

Top News

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Bangabandhu / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / President Mohammed Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

1h | Wheels
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

4h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

1h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

3h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

14h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

10h | Videos