ICB celebrates Bangabandhus 104th birthday and National Children’s Day 2024

On 17 March 2024, on the occasion of the 104th Birthday Ceremony of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day a national flag hoisting, bunch balloon flying and doa mahfil program was organised at the Head Office of ICB.

Professor Dr Suborna Barua, chairman of the board of directors of ICB and Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries, General Managers, the President and the General Secretary of ICB Officers Association and ICB Karmochari Union along with other employees were present at the program.