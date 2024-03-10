Palak announces full support for AI, Robotics, Microchip, and Cybersecurity courses at Khwaja Yunus Ali University

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:49 am

Related News

Palak announces full support for AI, Robotics, Microchip, and Cybersecurity courses at Khwaja Yunus Ali University

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:49 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Junaid Ahmed Palak, today announced comprehensive support for the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Microchip, and Cybersecurity courses at Khwaja Yunus Ali University.

The government's commitment includes funding of up to 15 crore taka and necessary technology provisions to prepare graduates for the future digital landscape of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Palak declared a Tk10 lakh grant for low-noise drone development during the university's first convocation ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Junaid Ahmed Palak / Khwaja Yunus Ali University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

2h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

13h | Videos
Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

14h | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

15h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

16h | Videos