Palak announces full support for AI, Robotics, Microchip, and Cybersecurity courses at Khwaja Yunus Ali University

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Junaid Ahmed Palak, today announced comprehensive support for the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Microchip, and Cybersecurity courses at Khwaja Yunus Ali University.

The government's commitment includes funding of up to 15 crore taka and necessary technology provisions to prepare graduates for the future digital landscape of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Palak declared a Tk10 lakh grant for low-noise drone development during the university's first convocation ceremony.