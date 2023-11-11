Digital centre will be role model of 'Smart Bangladesh': Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the digital centre will emerge as a role model for the 'Smart Bangladesh' that is envisaged to be materialised by 2041.

"The initiative (digital centre) has gained international recognition and it will be the model for Smart Bangladesh," he said.

Palak said this at a function organised by a2i at Singra in Natore, marking the 13th founding anniversary of the Digital Centre, said a press release here today.

Noting that this model (digital centre) is being replicated in many countries, including the Philippines, South Africa, Ghana, and Cambodia, the state minister said the government planned to set up 1,000 village digital centers across the country by 2024 to make the digital services accessible to all village people.

"We are setting up village digital centres so that no one remains left behind from availing smart services in the 'Smart Bangladesh'. Besides, 20 lakh youths will be given training on smart skills and employment by the next year," he added.

Moreover, the government is also working on creating smart villages and citizens through various initiatives, Palak said.

Previously people had to travel to upazila or district headquarters to avail different services like birth and death registrations, paying bills and completing registration to go abroad and face different difficulties, he said, adding, but the landmark initiative (digital centre) of Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina has reached all the services to the doorsteps of the country's people, saving time and money.

Over 17,800 male and female entrepreneurs of 9,397 digital centers are delivering more than 385 types of public and private services to the citizens across the country, Palak said, adding, the entrepreneurs have so far saved 78.14% of time, 16.55% of cost and 17.38% of the traveling times of the citizens.

At the function Palak inaugurated training programmes for the BDSAT Centre,

Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre, and 'Her Power Project' under the initiative of the Bangladesh India Digital Service and Employment Training Centre.

The best female and male entrepreneurs selected by the district and upazila administrations were given awards at the event for their annual performance.

Project Director of a2i Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Natore Superintendent of Police Md Tariqul Islam, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center Project Deputy Project Director (deputy secretary) Md Mokhtar Ahmed and Project Director of Bangladesh-India Digital Services and Employment Training Center Project Md Amirul Islam were present at the function, among others.

Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Nasser Bhuiyan presided over the event while deputy project director of ICT Division's 'Her Power Project' Nilufa Yasmin moderated it.