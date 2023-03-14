Palak hopes for more cooperative relationship between UNOPS and ICT sector of BD

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak has expressed hope that the cooperation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will expand further in the ICT sector of Bangladesh.

A five-member delegation led by UNOPS Regional Director for Asia, Sanjay Mathur, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the ICT state minister at his office at the ICT Tower in Agargaon in the capital and later participated in an exchange meeting at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's conference room.

UNOPS Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan, South Asia Director Charles were present, reads a press release.

In the meeting, it was discussed to increase the relationship between the UNOPS and Bangladesh's ICT sector, especially in infrastructural development.

Speakers in the meeting said that the economy of Bangladesh is now very strong, so there is no opportunity to see Bangladesh in isolation to the global economy. Bangladesh government has already made unprecedented progress in various sectors including education, health, communication, ICT.

Resources are not important for the development of any country but skilled manpower, strong institutions, innovative ideas and acceleration are very necessary. In the near future, Bangladesh will not take anyone as a model, but Bangladesh will be a model for other countries.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Ranjit Kuma, Managing Director of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited Zohra Begum, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Directors Syed Zahurul Islam and Md Tabibur Rahman, Start Up Bangladesh Ltd's Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Innovation and Commercialization Specialist Md Abdul Bari and others were present.