State Minister Palak announces grants for 5,000 female entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak has announced grants of Tk50,000 each for 5,000 female entrepreneurs across the country.

"Startup seed money will be initiated for at least 5,000 women across all 64 districts and 500 sub-districts so that they can start businesses," said the state minister during his speech as chief guest at the inauguration of "WE Colorful Fest 2024," organised by the local female entrepreneurs' organisation Women and E-Commerce Trust WE, in Purbachal of the capital.

Under the ICT division's iDEA project, a grant of Tk50,000 each has already been provided to 2,000 female entrepreneurs, he further added.

"The ICT division is providing training to enhance the skills of female entrepreneurs for the expansion of e-commerce through the businesses. They are playing a significant role in the economic development of the country," he said.

Attributing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a pioneer in women's empowerment and job creation, Palak said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established Bangladesh as a shining example of women's empowerment, the establishment of women's rights, and gender equality worldwide."

The State Minister mentioned that with the current number of internet users exceeding 130 million due to the availability of high-speed internet at affordable prices extended down to the union level, entrepreneurs can expand their products and businesses. 

According to the state minister, over 2,000 services have been digitised to ensure that the general public can access the necessary services conveniently in terms of time, place, and medium. 

"More than 9,000 digital centres across the country are reaching services to the doorstep of the public, with over 18,000 entrepreneurs working, nearly half of whom are female. This has eliminated the disparities between men and women, the rich and the poor, and urban and rural areas," he added.

 He highlighted the She Power project launched by the prime minister through which 10,500 female entrepreneurs have been created in 21 districts. 

He said this project aims to create more than 25,000 smart female entrepreneurs in the remaining 43 districts.

The event also saw the participation of notable figures, including James Gardiner, foreign service officer for Economy, Science, and Technology at the US Embassy in Dhaka, GSM Jafarullah, MD of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Shomi Kaiser, President of e-CAB, and Nasima Akter Nisha, founder of Women and E-Commerce Forum, among others. 
 

