Over 1500 marginal farmers get 'AB Smart Agri Loan' at Kotalipara, Gopalganj

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

The programme was organised at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Memorial Auditorium, Gopalganj.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme where Nitul Roy, upazila agriculture officer, Kotalipara, Gopalganj and Aynal Hossain Sheikh, general secretary, Kotalipara Upazila Awami League were present as honorable guests.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.