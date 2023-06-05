Over 1500 marginal farmers get 'AB Smart Agri Loan' at Kotalipara, Gopalganj

Corporates

05 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

Over 1500 marginal farmers get 'AB Smart Agri Loan' at Kotalipara, Gopalganj

“20,000 farmers under digital banking services, the horizon of development beckons – our journey towards that continues," Tarique Afzal, president and managing director

05 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:44 pm
Over 1500 marginal farmers get &#039;AB Smart Agri Loan&#039; at Kotalipara, Gopalganj

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kotalipara, Gopalganj. 

The programme was organised at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Memorial Auditorium, Gopalganj.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme where Nitul Roy, upazila agriculture officer, Kotalipara, Gopalganj and Aynal Hossain Sheikh, general secretary,  Kotalipara Upazila Awami League were present as honorable guests.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

AB Bank / marginal farmers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

13h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

11h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers