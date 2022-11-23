Orion Pharma awards 5 doctors for winning T20 World Cup quiz contest

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Pharma Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies of the country, awarded five doctors who won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup quiz contest organised by the company.

The winners have been selected through a raffle draw held on 23 November at Orion House.

About 7,000 doctors across the country participated in this competition. Among them 800 doctors answered the quiz correctly, said a press release.

"Apart from manufacturing medicines, Orion also encourages outdoor sports for the overall healthcare development of the people. In continuation of this, the quiz competition was organised for eminent doctors on the recent T20 Cricket World Cup," the press release reads.

Zareen Karim, managing director of Orion Pharma, said, "Doctors are playing an enormous role in the medicine business. We are incomplete without doctors. They are working relentlessly to ensure a better life for the people."

Orion always patronises the country's sports. The company organised the quiz competition among the doctors to entertain them, she added.

The winners of the contest are Dr Razib Hasan, Kushtia Medical College Hospital, Dr Rushmia Afrin Rinthy, Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Dr Farhad Ahmed, Kurmitola General Hospital, Dr Tasnia Nawreen from Barishal and Dr Chandan Mallik from Chattogram.

Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Shwapnil, chief guest at the event, said, "It was a unique programme. I hope Orion will continue arranging this type of event in the future."

Habibul Bashar Sumon, selector of Bangladesh Cricket Board and former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team, said, "I have never seen a sports-based quiz competition involving only doctors. It will connect other professionals with sports."

SM Noor Hossain, executive director of Orion Pharma, and other officials of the company were present at the event.

