56th AGM and EGM of Orion Pharma Limited held

The 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Orion Pharma Limited were held on Sunday (19 December) on a digital platform.

Orion Pharma Limited Chairman Mohammad Obaidul Karim , Managing Director Zareen Karim, Directors Arzuda Karim, Salman Obaidul Karim, Independent Directors Md Shafiqur Rahman, ANM Abul Kashem, Company Secretary Md Ferdous Jaman and Chief Financial Officer Monowara Khatoon attended the meeting, said a press release.

Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2020-2021 of the company were presented during the meeting.

Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the company in the AGM.

The declaration of 12% cash dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June, 2021 was also approved in the said AGM.