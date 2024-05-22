Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

22 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:01 pm

Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

22 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:01 pm

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar has been killed in Kolkata, and three have been arrested in Bangladesh, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at his residence in Dhaka today (22 May). "It was a planned murder. Police are interrogating the three who have been arrested in connection with the murder," he said. "We cannot disclose all information now for the sake of the investigation. But we will disclose the motive of the murder soon," added Kamal.

