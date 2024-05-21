60kmph storm, rain may sweep country tonight: BMD warns

The Met office issued warning signal-1 for all the river ports in the said areas due to the forecasted storm. 

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A storm with wind speed of 40-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) may sweep across the country in the next eight hours till 1:00am Wednesday (22 May).

The storm is expected to sweep over Pabna, Tangail, Mymensingh, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Sylhet from the western/north-western regions between 3:00pm Tuesday to 1:00am Wednesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Rain or thunder showers with gusty winds may also hit the regions during the period.

The met office has asked all river ports in the said areas to hoist danger signal-1 to this end.

