Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Videos

22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:42 pm

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:42 pm

Kolkata police have recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after going missing in India. According to Kolkata police, it was a premeditated murder. "His body was cut into pieces, and some of the body parts were recovered from a flat of Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town," said a deputy police commissioner of Kolkata police.

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

