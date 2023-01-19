ONE Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on refinance for food security 

ONE Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement on 8 January at Bangladesh Bank Head Office for refinancing to the tune of Tk5,000 crore to ensure food security.

Abu Zafore Md Saleh, additional managing director of ONE Bank Limited and Md Abul Kalam Azad, director agriculture credit department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

