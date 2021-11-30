One Bank grabs 38% of total DSE turnover

One Bank Limited grabbed 38% of the total turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in the first hour of the trading session today.

Market turnover for the bank during the period stood at Tk102.59 crore, while the total DSE turnover was Tk270.78 crore.

Besides, the share price of the bank at DSE rose by 6.88% to Tk20.20.

Experts said there was no significant reason behind the bank's unusual price hike.

Reportedly, a number of investors showed interest to buy the shares which ensued in a share price hike.

DSEX, the broad index of DSE, rose by only 5 points to stand at 6,800 till 11 am.

Meanwhile, 158 companies' share prices advanced, 114 declined and 78 remained unchanged.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) key index CASPI increased 34 points to close at 19,911 in the corresponding period.