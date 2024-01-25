NCC Bank PLC awarded for one of highest taxpayers in banking sector

25 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
NCC Bank PLC awarded for one of highest taxpayers in banking sector

25 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank PLC. has been awarded for being one of the highest taxpayers in banking sector in the Assessment year 2022-23 from Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka of National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member (Tax Admin and Human Resources Management) of NBR handed over the crest & certificate to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA,  SEVP & CFO of NCC Bank at a ceremony held on (Wednesday, 24/01/2024) at the multipurpose Hall of National Board of Revenue.

Besides, Md. Iqbal Bahar, Commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka was also present on the occasion.

NCC Bank

