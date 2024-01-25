NCC Bank PLC awarded for one of highest taxpayers in banking sector
NCC Bank PLC. has been awarded for being one of the highest taxpayers in banking sector in the Assessment year 2022-23 from Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka of National Board of Revenue (NBR).
Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member (Tax Admin and Human Resources Management) of NBR handed over the crest & certificate to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA, SEVP & CFO of NCC Bank at a ceremony held on (Wednesday, 24/01/2024) at the multipurpose Hall of National Board of Revenue.
Besides, Md. Iqbal Bahar, Commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka was also present on the occasion.