M Shamsul Arefin joins as managing director and CEO of NCC Bank

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 07:37 pm

Related News

M Shamsul Arefin joins as managing director and CEO of NCC Bank

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 07:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M Shamsul Arefin has recently joined as the managing director and CEO of NCC Bank PLC. 

Earlier, he served in the same bank holding the position of additional managing director, deputy managing director and senior executive vice president and discharged his duties as the CAMLCO, the chief risk officer, the head of credit risk management and the head of corporate business. He also played a leadership role to lead results-driven teams of different business segments as well as operations.

Arefin started his banking career as a management trainee at Eastern Bank in 1994. Later, he worked for ONE Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Premier Bank and SBAC Bank in different capacities mostly in leadership roles including Divisional Head at Head Office and Manager in different categories of branch.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arefin completed his B.Com. (Honors) from Aligarh Muslim University, India and M.Com. (Finance) from University of Dhaka. He obtained first class in all academic levels. Later, he completed MBA with a major in Finance from North-South University. 

Arefin participated in a good number of seminars and workshops on banking both at home and abroad. 

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

10h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

9h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

22h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

22m | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

42m | Videos
European countries where military training is compulsory

European countries where military training is compulsory

2h | Videos
How RCB can reach playoffs

How RCB can reach playoffs

2h | Videos