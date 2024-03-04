NCC Bank observes Financial Literacy Day-2024

04 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 09:38 pm

NCC Bank observes Financial Literacy Day-2024

04 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 09:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank observed Financial Literacy Day-2024 aiming to include unbanked & marginal people in the financial sector.

To observe this occasion, a discussion meeting was arranged by Financial Inclusion Cell of NCC Bank at the Head Office on Monday (04/03/2024).  

M. Shamsul Arefin, Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of the Bank presided over the meeting while Md. Mahbub Alam & Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA, SEVP & CFO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & CIO, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP & Head of Retail & SME Business, Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Division, Nighat Mumtaz, Head of Women's Banking, Md. Zakir Hossain, Head of International Division, Shahin Akter Nuha, Head of Cash Management Department and Md. Harun Or Rashid, Head of Financial Inclusion Cell along with other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.  Besides, other Divisional Heads of Head Office along with Managers of all Branches also participated in the program through digital platform.

M. Shamsul Arefin, Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of the Bank said, NCC Bank is working for financial inclusion of mass people across the country as well as ensuring Financial Literacy for all as per Bangladesh Bank guidelines under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Bangladesh Government.

He hope that through this, underprivileged communities such as Farmers & low income people, Students, SME Sectors, Women Entrepreneurs, Youths, Teachers and Small Traders will be involved in the financial sector which will ultimately develop the overall economy of the country.

Photo: Courtesy

