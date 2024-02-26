NCC Bank launches corporate internet banking services ‘NCC ICON’

NCC Bank has launched Corporate Internet Banking services "NCC ICON (Interoperable Corporate Online Network)" recently.

Chairman of the bank Md Abul Bashar, Vice Chairman Sohela Hossain, former chairman & chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md Nurun Newaz, former chairman & chairman of the Executive Committee SM Abu Mohsin, director & former vice-chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, independent director & chairman of the Audit Committee Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA and Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) M Shamsul Arefin launched the Corporate Internet Banking services "NCC ICON" at Annual Business Conference held in Cox's Bazar.

Besides, members of the Senior Management Team (SMT), divisional heads of head office and managers of all branches and sub-branches across the country were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Md Abul Bashar mentioned that corporate internet banking services is a convenient platform for our valued corporate customers for conducting their financial activities at any time in any places.

"Through this service our corporate customers will enjoy digital facilities in making decision of their financial management process efficiently & securely," he said.

He hoped that this service will provide financial guarantee for uninterrupted transaction towards our customers in the easiest & fastest way.

Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M Shamsul Arefin said that "NCC ICON" is a Corporate Internet Banking services which consists of unique features and an in-house development or innovation of NCC Bank IT Officials. Our corporate customers can easily manage account services, trade services such as funded & non funded positions, transaction services even in complex foreign trade process through this services.