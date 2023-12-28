NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people

NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 05:03 pm
NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people

NCC Bank distributed blankets among the poor and helpless cold stricken people as a part of bank's Corporate Social Responsibility. 

Chairman of the bank Md Abul Bashar inaugurated blanket distribution ceremony in Dhaka recently, reads a press release. 

Besides, director and former vice-chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA, Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) M Shamsul Arefin, former managing director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbub Alam, SEVP & Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam and SEVP & head of operations Syed Tofail Ali along with other senior executives were participated the distribution ceremony. 

Besides, NCC Bank handed over huge number of blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as distributed through different branches all over the country. 
 

NCC Bank

