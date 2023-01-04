NCC Bank gets 2 international recognitions for technological development

NCC Bank has received two prestigious international recognitions titled "Best use of Technology" and "Fastest Growing Digital Transformation" for excellent contributions to the technological development in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

International Business Magazine, a UAE-based international organisation announced the awards recently, reads a press release.

NCC Bank is committed to extending quality and technology-based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secure way. In this continuation, the bank has established the country's first innovation centre for facilitating banking services and launched the digital onboarding service "Sanchayee," along with Startup Financing, Card Management System and Micro ATM services.

Besides, NCC bank has been relentlessly putting efforts to bring innovative digital banking services as well as other services to the doorstep of the customers, which aims to expedite the future economic advancement of the country. ​​​​​​