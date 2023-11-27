NCC Bank organises Annual Risk Conference 2023

Corporates

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

NCC Bank organises Annual Risk Conference 2023

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:54 pm
NCC Bank organises Annual Risk Conference 2023

NCC Bank Limited recently organised "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at a hotel in Dhaka as part of the bank's commitment towards building awareness of risk, to establish robust risk management culture and to be more compliant with regulatory directives. 

The theme of this year's risk conference was "Risk in Digital Banking: Challenges of Managing Risk in Digital Transformation", reads a press release. 

Md Zabdul Islam, director of Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-2) at Bangladesh Bank, graced the programme as the chief guest while Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of NCC Bank, presided over the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

6h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

1h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

1h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

5h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

6h | TBS World