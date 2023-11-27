NCC Bank organises Annual Risk Conference 2023

NCC Bank Limited recently organised "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at a hotel in Dhaka as part of the bank's commitment towards building awareness of risk, to establish robust risk management culture and to be more compliant with regulatory directives.

The theme of this year's risk conference was "Risk in Digital Banking: Challenges of Managing Risk in Digital Transformation", reads a press release.

Md Zabdul Islam, director of Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-2) at Bangladesh Bank, graced the programme as the chief guest while Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of NCC Bank, presided over the ceremony.