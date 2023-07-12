First INR based LC of Chattogram opened by BSRM

Corporates

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

First INR based LC of Chattogram opened by BSRM

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new vista in business is hoped for as Bangladesh and India Tuesday launched bilateral trade initially in India Rupee (INR).

In the afternoon of the same day, BSRM, a reputed steel manufacturer of Bangladesh, opened its first LC through the State Bank of India in INR. It is the first INR-based LC in Chattogram.

On this occasion, a programme was organised at the BSRM headquarters Monday. The event was attended by the CEO, State Bank of India, Joint AVP, and Deputy Manager and Unit Head.

From BSRM, the chairman, deputy managing director, Group CFO, and manager of Treasury and Fund Management along with other high officials were present in the programme.

 

 

 

BSRM / Rupee / transaction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

5h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar