First INR based LC of Chattogram opened by BSRM

A new vista in business is hoped for as Bangladesh and India Tuesday launched bilateral trade initially in India Rupee (INR).

In the afternoon of the same day, BSRM, a reputed steel manufacturer of Bangladesh, opened its first LC through the State Bank of India in INR. It is the first INR-based LC in Chattogram.

On this occasion, a programme was organised at the BSRM headquarters Monday. The event was attended by the CEO, State Bank of India, Joint AVP, and Deputy Manager and Unit Head.

From BSRM, the chairman, deputy managing director, Group CFO, and manager of Treasury and Fund Management along with other high officials were present in the programme.