State-owned Agrani Bank received an award from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for being one of the top taxpayers in the banking sector in the financial year 2022-2023.

Syed Muhammad Abu Daud, member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) of NBR, handed over the crest and certificate to Agrani Bank Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Didarul Islam at an event in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January), reads a press release.