Mastercard, Bank Asia launch world elite Mastercard credit card with exciting benefits

Mastercard and Bank Asia PLC announced their collaboration to launch the World Elite Mastercard credit card, aiming to provide a wide range of exciting offers and benefits to cardholders on both domestic and overseas spends.

Targeted at high-net-worth individuals, the new card will enable cardholders to avail exclusive offers at premium fashion boutiques and compelling deals on gym and swimming subscriptions. It will also allow them to enjoy discount deals at over 7,000 dining and lifestyle merchants across Bangladesh.

For those travelling abroad, World Elite Mastercard credit card will ensure unmatched experiences through priority booking at top restaurants and complimentary stay at luxury hotels. Cardholders will also benefit from 3GB data with free global roaming by Flexiroam. Further, they will get access to over 1,400 airport lounges across 120 countries and withdraw cash from ATMs anywhere in the world.

Additionally, these Mastercard cardholders will get a voucher or cashback of BDT 10,000 on flight bookings, meet and greet services at popular hotels and resorts, as well as travel visa assistance. The new card will also come with the Mastercard Concierge service that ensures on-demand personal assistance on everyday tasks, such as buying tickets and making hotel reservations.

Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia at Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is committed to making digital payments safe, secure, and rewarding for its cardholders in Bangladesh. The World Elite Mastercard credit card combines comprehensive travel and lifestyle benefits with constant support through Mastercard Concierge service. It ensures that cardholders can enjoy rich experiences and peace of mind at home, while travelling, or when making everyday purchases."

Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director of Bank Asia PLC. said, "This collaboration between Bank Asia and Mastercard reinforces our role as a leading provider of financial services in Bangladesh. The new card will cater to the high-net-worth segment by providing them unique and exciting deals across the country and overseas."