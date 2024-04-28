EBL, Mastercard launch prepaid card for medical tourism

Eastern Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched the country’s first ever prepaid card for medical tourism. Mastercard’s Chief Operating Officer for South Asia Vikas Varma, Country Manager for Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal and Eastern Bank Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, among others, were present at the launching event. of the new dual currency prepaid card at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched the country's first prepaid card for medical tourism to simplify access to healthcare in India for Bangladeshi patients, says a press release.

The new dual currency card features exclusive offers, such as a 10% discount on in-patient hospital bills across more than 120 hospitals in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and other cities with no cap on the amount.

It will also provide cardholders complimentary dental and eye check-ups, along with a complimentary day trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra, or a city tour during their visit to India.

To avail these offers, cardholders will need to submit a treatment inquiry on a dedicated web page by EBL and select the most appropriate treatment option and cost estimate from a wide network of hospitals in India.

They will also receive comprehensive support services including assistance with medical visa, hotel accommodation, doctor appointment, and on-site support.

Cardholders will also get other exciting benefits, such as 24/7 cash withdrawals worldwide, discounts at hundreds of EBL's partner merchants and over 7000 domestic merchant partner outlets of Mastercard in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the launch event, Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia at Mastercard, said, "This collaboration reiterates Mastercard's commitment to streamline domestic and cross-border payments in the healthcare sector. It also underlines the company's vision of leveraging innovation to support new use cases, such as those combining healthcare and travel. Along with providing unmatched security and convenience to cardholders in Bangladesh, this new card will also contribute to the growth of medical tourism to India."

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, Eastern Bank PLC, said, 'We are proud to pioneer the first prepaid medical tourism card in collaboration with Mastercard, revolutionizing healthcare accessibility for our customers. With exclusive discounts on hospital bills, complimentary health check-ups, and curated travel experiences, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and rewarding medical tourism experience for our customers. This initiative reaffirms our position as a leader in customer-centric product and service solutions."