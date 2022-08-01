National Bank holds daylong training workshop

National Bank Limited organised a day-long training workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" for the BAMLCOs of the bank at the National Bank Training Institute on Saturday (30 July).

BFIU Director Md Rafiqul Islam was present as the chief guest, while NBL Managing Director & CEO Md Mehmood Husain chaired the workshop, reads a press release.

NBL Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DCAMLCO Tanvir Subhan and Principal of NBTI Shah Syed Rafiul Bari were also present at the workshop.