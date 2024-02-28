Five-day training event of temple-based children and mass education programme held

28 February, 2024
Five-day training event of temple-based children and mass education programme held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A five-day training programme "Management Skills for Project Executive" under the temple-based children and mass education programme-6th phase of the Ministry of Religious Affairs was held on 27 February.

The training programme was held at the National Planning and Development Academy to train officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Planning Commission, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, Hindu Welfare Trust and project officials

Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Md A Hamid Jamaddar was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

Director General of National Planning and Development Academy (Secretary to Government) Sukesh Kumar Sarkar was present as special guest. Additional Director General of National Planning and Development Academy (Joint Secretary to Government) Abdul Motaleb Sarkar presided over the event.

 

