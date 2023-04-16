Nagad enables Zakat donations for customers

Nagad enables Zakat donations for customers

Nagad Islamic, a Shariah-compliant mobile financial service, offers its customers an option to donate Zakat to the poor and those in need through different Islamic and humanitarian organisations.  

Using Nagad Islamic app or its website, customers can calculate the exact amount of Zakat using Zakat calculator by giving information, such as yearly income, investment, gold, debt, and assets, reads a press release.

Once the Zakat amount is calculated, they will have access to the "donation" option in the app and pay the amount to any of the 59 organisations associated with this shariah-compliant platform. Such organisations receive Zakat and distribute the funds equally to poor Muslims following Islamic guidelines, the release added.

The organisations to which Zakat can be donated include Al-Markazul Islami, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Center for Zakat Management, As-Sunnah Foundation, Centre for Zakat Management, Tasauf Foundation, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, KK Foundation, MASTUL Foundation, Quantum Foundation, SAJIDA Foundation, Obhizatrik Foundation, Mymensingh Medical College – Zakat Fund, Kurmitola General Hospital Kalyan Samity (Zakat Fund), and Muslim Aid UK Bangladesh Country Office.

Apart from donating Zakat, they can also make donations to different charitable foundations throughout the year. These include Jaago Foundation, Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation, Child Foundation, Amar Bangladesh Foundation, Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust, Mission Save Bangladesh, Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh, It's Humanity Foundation.

As part of its efforts to stay beside the poor and helpless people, Nagad continues to promote donation services and facilitate the process for its users to pay Zakat any other kinds of financial assistance.   

Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of Nagad Limited and member of Nagad Islamic Shariah Supervisory Committee, said, "We see many people cannot donate Zakat and other financial assistance owing to a lack of time and opportunity. That is why Nagad Islamic has come up with a solution for donors, distributors, and beneficiaries."

In keeping with the Sariah-based lifestyle, the Nagad Islamic account has come into operation in 2019.

