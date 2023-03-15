MoU signed to boost trade, investment between Bangladesh, Latin America

15 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
MoU signed to boost trade, investment between Bangladesh, Latin America

MoU signed to boost trade, investment between Bangladesh, Latin America

The Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) to boost trade and investment between Bangladesh and Latin America.

Bida Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) Lokman Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 March), reads a press release. 

LABCCI President Md Anwar Shawkat Afser and Bida Marketing & Communication Executive Member (Additional Secretary) Md Matiur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

At the ceremony, Brazilian Embassy in Dhaka Commercial Specialist Nahid Ferdousi assured that Brazil is very much interested to tie with Bangladesh in all aspects.

Md Anwar Shawkat Afser said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony.

"LABCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, Bida. Now business societies from Latin American countries may get more confidence to invest and trade in Bangladesh by the collaboration of LABCCI," he said. 

The LABCCI president highlighted the upcoming event 'Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America 2023' which will be jointly organised by Bida, DBCCI and LABCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil on 6-17 March 2023. 

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Bida, Beza, Hi-Tech Park Authority and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event. 

Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil.

Lokman Hossain Miah assured all support for this delegation. He mentioned that the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created a friendly environment for businessmen as EPZs and Economic will provide a safe zone for the foreign investor in Bangladesh. 

He appreciated the LABCCI Board of Directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the Latin America region as well as from Europe.

