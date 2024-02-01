Midland Bank formally inaugurates 4 new rural, sub-branches

Midland Bank (MDB) formally inaugurated two new rural branches and two new sub-branches on 31 January.

The branches and sub-branches were soft-launched and started operation in 2023, reads a press release.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO of the bank simultaneously inaugurated the branches and sub-branches along with senior management team members through a digital platform from the head office of the bank.

The branches are Bokhter Munshi Bazar Branch in Sonagazi, Feni; Chandraganj Branch in Lakshmipur Sadar; Bogura Pouroshava sub-branch in Bogura and Madani Avenue sub-branch, Bhatara, Dhaka.

Md Rezaul Karim Badsha, mayor of Bogura pourashava was present among the guests in the programme and expressed good wishes for the bank.

Area heads, cluster heads, branch managers of controlling branches of the sub-branches, branch managers of respective new branches, valued customers and officials of new branches were present on the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, 'Doa' seeking divine blessings of Almighty Allah for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank and the country as well, was held.