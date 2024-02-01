Midland Bank formally inaugurates 4 new rural, sub-branches

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 01:33 pm

Related News

Midland Bank formally inaugurates 4 new rural, sub-branches

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 01:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Midland Bank (MDB) formally inaugurated two new rural branches and two new sub-branches on 31 January.

The branches and sub-branches were soft-launched and started operation in 2023, reads a press release.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO of the bank simultaneously inaugurated the branches and sub-branches along with senior management team members through a digital platform from the head office of the bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The branches are Bokhter Munshi Bazar Branch in Sonagazi, Feni; Chandraganj Branch in Lakshmipur Sadar; Bogura Pouroshava sub-branch in Bogura and Madani Avenue sub-branch, Bhatara, Dhaka.

Md Rezaul Karim Badsha, mayor of Bogura pourashava was present among the guests in the programme and expressed good wishes for the bank.

Area heads, cluster heads, branch managers of controlling branches of the sub-branches, branch managers of respective new branches, valued customers and officials of new branches were present on the occasion. 

At the beginning of the ceremony, 'Doa' seeking divine blessings of Almighty Allah for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank and the country as well, was held.

 

Midland Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Da Nang, the third largest city in Vietnam, viewed from the Dragon Bridge. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

4h | Explorer
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

3h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

57m | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

1h | Videos
Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

18h | Videos
India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

5h | Videos