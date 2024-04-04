Name of Midland Bank Limited changes to Midland Bank PLC

Midland Bank Limited has undergone name change and will now be known as 'Midland Bank PLC.'

The decision was earlier adopted in the First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the bank held on 29 October 2023, where shareholders approved the new name, reads a press release.

The Companies Act has been amended in 2020, wherein a new section,11(a) was included, which outlines the identification requirements for limited liability companies. Under this section, public limited companies are to include "PLC." as abbreviated form of "public limited company" at the end of their name.

Subsequently, Bangladesh Bank accorded its final approval for changing the name of the Bank from Midland Bank Limited to Midland Bank PLC, effective from 31 March.

