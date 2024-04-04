Name of Midland Bank Limited changes to Midland Bank PLC

Corporates

04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm

Related News

Name of Midland Bank Limited changes to Midland Bank PLC

04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Name of Midland Bank Limited changes to Midland Bank PLC

Midland Bank Limited has undergone name change and will now be known as 'Midland Bank PLC.' 

The decision was earlier adopted in the First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the bank held on 29 October 2023, where shareholders approved the new name, reads a press release.

The Companies Act has been amended in 2020, wherein a new section,11(a) was included, which outlines the identification requirements for limited liability companies. Under this section, public limited companies are to include "PLC." as abbreviated form of "public limited company" at the end of their name.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Subsequently, Bangladesh Bank accorded its final approval for changing the name of the Bank from Midland Bank Limited to Midland Bank PLC, effective from 31 March.
 

Midland Bank Limited / Midland Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

10h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

14h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

2h | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

7h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

9h | Videos