Midland Bank partners with NEC Money Transfer to facilitate secure remittance channeling service for NRBs

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) signed an agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited, a UK based Global Money Transfer Company.

This arrangement will enable Midland Bank to disburse hard earned remittances of NRBs living in different parts of the world from its branches and agent banking centers sourced through NEC Money, reads a press release.

Md Ahsan-uz-Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank and Farazy Ikram, chairman and CEO of NEC Money Transfer Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a simple ceremony held on 13 August at the head office of the bank in Gulshan, Dhaka.

NEC Money Transfer is a Bangladeshi owned fin-tech based Remittance Transfer Company which is widely known among Bangladeshi expatriates in UK, Italy, South Africa, UAE, Australia, Canada and other EU countries.

Khondkar Towfique Hossain, head of International Division; Nazmul Hasan, head of Treasury Division; Nafisa Chowdhury, head of NRB Banking Unit of Midland Bank and Dr Anower Farazy Emon, chairman, Farazy Dental and Research Center and director of NEC Money Transfer; Md. Osman Goni, country manager; Rashedul Islam Talukder, Business Development Manager of NEC Money Transfer Ltd along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.