Midland Bank partners with NEC Money Transfer to facilitate secure remittance channeling service for NRBs

Corporates

14 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

Midland Bank partners with NEC Money Transfer to facilitate secure remittance channeling service for NRBs

14 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:58 pm
Midland Bank partners with NEC Money Transfer to facilitate secure remittance channeling service for NRBs

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) signed an agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited, a UK based Global Money Transfer Company. 

This arrangement will enable Midland Bank to disburse hard earned remittances of NRBs living in different parts of the world from its branches and agent banking centers sourced through NEC Money, reads a press release. 

Md Ahsan-uz-Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank and Farazy Ikram, chairman and CEO of NEC Money Transfer Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a simple ceremony held on 13 August at the head office of the bank in Gulshan, Dhaka.

NEC Money Transfer is a Bangladeshi owned fin-tech based Remittance Transfer Company which is widely known among Bangladeshi expatriates in UK, Italy, South Africa, UAE, Australia, Canada and other EU countries.

Khondkar Towfique Hossain, head of International Division; Nazmul Hasan, head of Treasury Division; Nafisa Chowdhury, head of NRB Banking Unit of Midland Bank and Dr Anower Farazy Emon, chairman, Farazy Dental and Research Center and director of NEC Money Transfer; Md. Osman Goni, country manager; Rashedul Islam Talukder, Business Development Manager of NEC Money Transfer Ltd along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

Midland Bank Limited / NEC Money Transfer Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

8h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

13h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

3h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

4h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June