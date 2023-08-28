Midland Bank calls meeting to change IPO fund utilisation

Stocks

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:20 pm

Related News

Midland Bank calls meeting to change IPO fund utilisation

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Midland Bank calls meeting to change IPO fund utilisation

Midland Bank Limited called an extra general meeting (EGM) to get the shareholders' approval for changing the utilization proceeds of the IPO fund.

The bank, in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), said it wants to invest Tk46.73 lakh of the IPO fund in government securities. This money was earmarked for IPO expenses.

The bank official said the bank was allocated Tk3.89 crore from the IPO fund to meet the IPO expenses. But not all of this money was spent.

Besides, the bank also decided to change its name to Midland Bank PLC.

For the shareholders' approval, the bank will conduct the EGM on 29 October, and the record date is 19 September for the EGM.

Earlier, in September last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) had allowed the bank to raise Tk70 crore from the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO).

The bank issued 7 crore shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

Of the IPO fund, the bank invested over Tk61 crore in Treasury bonds and bills, and Tk5 crore in the listed 'A' category securities.

On Monday, its share price dropped by 2.24% to Tk13.10 each at the DSE.

Midland Bank / Midland Bank Limited / IPO fund utilisation / IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

22m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh