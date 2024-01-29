Midland Bank holds annual business strategy summit

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

Midland Bank holds annual business strategy summit

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:22 pm
Midland Bank holds annual business strategy summit

Annual Business Budget Strategy Summit 2024 of the institutional banking division, SME division and treasury division of Midland Bank was held in the bank's head office in Gulshan on 26 January. 

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the annual event as chief guest. Md Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank was also present along with Javed Tarek Khan, head of Institutional Banking who moderated the summit meeting, reads a press release.

All unit heads and relationship managers of institutional banking division, Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, Head of SME Division and Nazmul Ahsan, head of treasury division made their business strategy presentations for 2024. Senior management team and divisional heads of the bank were also present in the summit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Performance of 2023 was reviewed and annual budget for the year 2024 of Institutional Banking, SME and Treasury Divisions were presented and strategies to achieve them were discussed and agreed. 

The managing director of the bank urged all to ensure excellence in service and help clients meet their financial goals, while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines, maintaining asset quality, ensuring recovery of non-performing loan and delivering on shareholders' return.

Midland Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos