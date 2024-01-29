Midland Bank holds annual business strategy summit

Annual Business Budget Strategy Summit 2024 of the institutional banking division, SME division and treasury division of Midland Bank was held in the bank's head office in Gulshan on 26 January.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the annual event as chief guest. Md Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank was also present along with Javed Tarek Khan, head of Institutional Banking who moderated the summit meeting, reads a press release.

All unit heads and relationship managers of institutional banking division, Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, Head of SME Division and Nazmul Ahsan, head of treasury division made their business strategy presentations for 2024. Senior management team and divisional heads of the bank were also present in the summit.

Performance of 2023 was reviewed and annual budget for the year 2024 of Institutional Banking, SME and Treasury Divisions were presented and strategies to achieve them were discussed and agreed.

The managing director of the bank urged all to ensure excellence in service and help clients meet their financial goals, while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines, maintaining asset quality, ensuring recovery of non-performing loan and delivering on shareholders' return.